72 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, bringing the total number of diagnosed patients to 555, the Ministry of Health informed on Sunday.

The Ministry also informed that a 63-year-old man from Labunista (Struga), who was hospitalized in a very critical condition, passed away Infectious Disease Clinic in Skopje, while after two control negative tests, 3 patients were discharged from the clinic.

74 patients are hospitalized at the Infectious Disease Clinic at the moment, 15 with severe symptoms, 11 on ventilators, and the other patients are stable.

Over the past 24 hours, 72 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the country. 14 were registered in Skopje, 21 in Kumanovo, 1 in Stip, 9 in Prilep, 12 in Tetovo, 1 in Struga, 1 in Veles, 2 in Bitola, 1 in Gostivar, 1 in Radovis, 2 in Krusevo and 7 in Kocani.