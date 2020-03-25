74 lawyers through a joint letter demand that all hearings in the Criminal Court be postponed due to the situation with the coronavirus.
They believe that the Criminal Court is directly violating measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Skopje, although health should be a priority.
At the moment there are no conditions to organize a main hearing that allows to avoid the direct risk to the health of defendants, suspects and employees at the Court, considering their age and health condition, reads the letter.
Comments are closed for this post.