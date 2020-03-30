The Health Ministry informed that a 79-year-old patient from Debar passed away this morning at the Skopje-based Clinic of Infectious Diseases. The patient tested positive a week ago but his condition deteriorated and was hospitalized on March 25.
Nine patients (eight from Skopje and one from Debar) have tested negative and released for home treatment. 26 new cases have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 285, the Health Ministry informed.
Comments are closed for this post.