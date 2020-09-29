Out of 1,372 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 112 new cases were registered in Macedonia, 159 patients recovered, and eight died, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Eight people died, including one patient from Tetovo (aged 73), one from Strumica (aged 58), one from Delcevo (55), two from Struga (aged 80 and 74) and three patients from Skopje (aged 53, 76 and 82).

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-46, Kumanovo-7, Stip-1, Prilep-2, Tetovo-1, Struga-6, Veles-4, Bitola-7, Ohrid-4, Gostivar-3, Strumica-11, Radovis-3, Kocani- 4, Probistip-1, Berovo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-1, Delecevo-1, Kratovo-1, Sveti Nikole-4, Kicevo-2, Resen-1.

The Public Health Institute registered today 159 recovered patients from all over the country.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 17,786 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 14,801 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 737. At the moment, there are 2,248 active cases across the country, of which 683 in the capital Skopje.