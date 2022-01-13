epa08764781 Two ambulances carrying patients infected with COVID-19 arrive at the University Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 22 October 2020.The autumn wave of COVID-19 filled up hospitals in North Macedonia. The last available beds in the country are in an assembly hospital next to the clinic for infectology which is rapidly filling up. The minister of health Venko Filipce said that if these last capacities are filled, there are no other measures left but setting police curfew and total lock down. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Out of 6,173 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1,865 new cases were registered and 8 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 239,920 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,070. At the moment, there are 14,545 active cases across the country.