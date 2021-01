Macedonia reported Sunday 8 deaths and 345 new cases after 2,455 COVID-19 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. In the same time period, 289 patients were recorded as having recovered from the new virus, said the Health Ministry.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 86,1494 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 67,453 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,622. At the moment, there are 16,419 active cases across the country.