Out of 1,384 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 99 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-33, Kumanovo-7, Shtip-5, Prilep-6, Tetovo-4, Struga-2, Veles-2, Bitola-6, Ohrid-14, Gostivar-1, Gevgelija-1, Strumica-1, Kriva Palanka-1, Kocani-6, Makedonski Brod-3, Vinica-1 and Delcevo-6.

Eight patients died in the same 24-hour period with the youngest being 52 and the oldest 94.

The Institute of Public Health recorded 214 recovered patients from all over the country, the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 15,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 12,700 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 631.

At the moment, there are 1,895 active cases in the country, of which 575 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 159,387 tests have been carried out in Macedonia.