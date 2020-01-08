I do not see it as hard to defend the position that we have advocated. We are not Zaev to say something and then trample on the same statement. 80 MPs can change the Constitution, so the Prespa Agreement can be changed too, Igor Janusev, VMRO-DPMNE’s secretary-general said Wednesday on the “Utrinski brifing” show.

It is a formal procedure. Reference at the UN was not an interstate agreement like the Prespa. It would be unserious if did not do it i we had the opportunity to do so. What we promise, we will deliver. We will not promise hills and valleys like SDSM, time will tell if we are right, Janusev says of VMRO-DPMNE leader’s stance on deleting the Prespa Agreement.

According to Janusev, the deal is capitulation from the beginning.