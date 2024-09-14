The Government informed that a total of 80 municipalities submitted requests for funding of infrastructure projects from the budget of 250 million EUR earmarked for improving local infrastructure.

A total of 357 requests have been submitted so far, including water and sewage lines, schools and kindergartens and sports facilities, among others. The funding is provided from the half a billion loan line from Hungary. The Ministry of Local Administration is evaluating the requests and will inform about those that are being approved.