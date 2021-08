epa08517923 An ambulance carrying patient infected with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease arrives at the City General Hospital 8 September in Skopje, North Macedonia, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Out of 6,980 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 805 new cases were registered and 10 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 162,164 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 5,552. At the moment, there are 5,761 active cases across the country.