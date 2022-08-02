epa08463020 A medical specialist holds flasks containing swab tests for COVID-19 Coronavirus and blood samples to test for antibodies at the 191 hospital in Moscow, Russia 03 June 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin allowed the opening of parks and announced a resumption of work of industrial and construction enterprises recalling that a high incidence rate remains in the capital. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Out of 1,814 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 815 new cases were registered and two patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry added two deaths to the report, which occurred in July.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 328,995 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,377. At the moment, there are 4,535 active cases across the country.