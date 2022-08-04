Out of 1,890 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 844 new cases were registered, including 188 reinfections and three patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Health Ministry added three deaths to the report, which occurred in July.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 330,016 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,387. At the moment, there are 4,139 active cases across the country.