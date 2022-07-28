Out of 1,866 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 884 new cases were registered and one patient passed away, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. 190 of the new cases were reinfections.

The Health Ministry added four deaths to the report, which occurred in June and July.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 326,154 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,368. At the moment, there are 5,026 active cases across the country.