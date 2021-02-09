Of the 2,863 people tested for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, 476 received a positive result, according to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. Most of the new Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in Skopje – 221.

Nine people died, including four patients from Skopje (aged 53, 67, 68, 74) and one each from Prilep (68), Veles (75), Ohrid (72), Strumica (81), Kocani (63).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 95,347 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 85,846 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,955. At the moment, there are 6,546 active cases across the country.