In the past 24 hours in Macedonia, 90 new COVID-19 cases were registered after 665 people were tested, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Most of the confirmed cases were registered in Skopje – 36. The rest were reported in Kumanovo (2), Shtip (8), Tetovo (4), Struga (10), Veles (2), Bitola (2), Ohrid (13), Gostivar (1), Krusevo (1), Kochani (2), Probistip (1), Sveti Nikole (2) and Resen (6).

Nine people died, including five patients from Skopje, two from Tetovo, and one each from Ohrid and Gostivar.

The Institute of Public Health on Monday registered 48 recovered patients from Skopje, Stip, Tetovo, Veles, Gostivar, Strumica, Kocani, and Probistip.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 5,196 confirmed coronavirus cases. 1,974 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 247.

At the moment, there are 2,975 active cases across the country. A majority of them are registered in the capital Skopje – 1,721.

So far, 51,885 tests have been performed in the country.