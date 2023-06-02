The Ministry of Defense informed that a military convoy with new vehicles for the Army arrived – the light armored vehicles JLTV Oshkosh, made in the USA.

“The light armored vehicles JLTV are part of the process of modernizing and equipping the Army in accordance with the NATO standards and will support the Light Infantry Battalion Group, stationed in Stip, which is also our NATO unit”, MoD informed on Friday.

The project “Acquisition of Light Wheeled Armored Vehicles” began i 2019, upon the completion of the contracts between the governments of Republic off Macedonia and the USA. 32 vehicles of this type have so far arrived in Macedonia.