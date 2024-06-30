On a certain Family service Facebook page, the name of the Government of Macedonia is misused for allegedly offering free English lessons. It’s a scam, like the ones circulating on Facebook these days.The advertisement, which has a coat of arms, says in bad Macedonian that “The Government of Macedonia offers free English language courses for people aged 18 to 65”, starting from June 2024. The advertisement states that the Government will give them a free tablet and a certificate within 4 weeks.

Some citizens believed that the ad was real, as can be seen from the comments under the post. “They started with populist measures”, “There is nowhere to apply”, are some of the comments of the citizens.

See what the fake ad looks like and most importantly, don’t open it!