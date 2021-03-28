The flowers and memorials laid at the Tetovo Kale fortress, to commemorate its capture during the 2001 civil war, were destroyed and strewn across the site just a few days after the event. The battle was marked by Macedonian police and army veterans.

The Kale, which overlooks the city, was taken by guerrillas from the Albanian UCK/NLA group in March 2001, which was one of the first confrontations of the civil war. Macedonian forces recaptured it on March 26th and an event was held in honor of the battle. Memorials to Macedonian soldiers and police officers are often targeted in majority Albanian parts of the country.