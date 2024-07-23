Several years ago, Shefket Demirovski from the company “ATS Group,” which produces ammunition, received a diplomatic passport, reports “MKD.mk”.

This person became relevant again after three engineers from the Serbian arms and ammunition production factory “Krushik” were detained in Serbia yesterday on suspicion of espionage for the benefit of “ATS Group” from Macedonia.

The three Serbian engineers were detained because, throughout 2024, they continuously contacted Macedonian citizens employed by “ATS Group,” headed by Shefket Demirovski. Demirovski is known in Macedonia as the owner of “ATS Group,” a company that produces ammunition and military equipment.

The businessman allegedly prepared 30,000 euros to bribe three factory employees and one retired engineer. “Večernje Novosti” then announced that Demirovski, who was collecting documentation from the ammunition factory “Prvi Partizan” in Užice, committed the crime to manufacture a machine for producing 12.7 mm caliber ammunition. Demirovski is a friend of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who was the main guest at the opening of the factory in Vizbegovo, Skopje.