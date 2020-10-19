Add this to the never ending list of historic disputes in and over Macedonia. The monastery of St. John Bigorski near Debar is celebrating the 1,000 anniversary is its founding.

The belovedshrine is celebrated with sermons, concerts and even a light show. It is respected by both Christians and Muslims who rushed together to help during a fire a decade ago, and is also highly valued by Bulgarian pilgrims and Government officials who have flocked to visit it recently.