VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski during Saturday’s visit to Sveti Nikole talked about his comment on Zoran Zaev changing his mind over the ID cards, erasing the identity when previously he claimed to be cemented and pointed out that the fact is that Zaev neither cemented the identity, nor is this what is happening today, for example, European and in line with European norms and standards.

There is no something that Zoran Zaev did not change his mind over. At first he said that he accepted Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Roma to be included on ID cards, and then he changed his mind and said that it was non-European. At first he denied that there was a meeting with the Greek ambassador and then said that there was a meeting, but the fact is one, and that is that Zoran Zaev neither cemented the identity, nor this what is happening today, for example, European and in line with European norms and standards, said Mickoski.

Furthermore, Mickoski emphasized that Zaev does not know what cemented identity means, but he sells what generations of people have been creating.