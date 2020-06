During the first TV duel of the campaign hosted by TV24, VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, told Zoran Zaev that a man charged with a bribery case cannot be a reformer.

The difference between us is that I am entering the campaign without any charges. A man burdened with court cases cannot be a reformer, Mickoski said.

A reformer can be a person who is not burdened with court cases.