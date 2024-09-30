With the new measures of the Government, the price of cigarettes will increase again by 5 denars, which caused great dissatisfaction among smokers.

This price increase is part of the Ministry of Finance’s strategic plan, which predicts that every October until 2030, the price of cigarettes will rise by the same amount.

This decision aims to preserve people’s health, reduce tobacco consumption and increase state revenues, but the reactions from the public, especially from smokers, are extremely negative.