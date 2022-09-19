A disturbing video has been posted on social media.

The patient Rabie Ibrahimova, accompanied by her son Sinaver Ibrahimov and husband Beadin Ibrahimov, went to the Emergency Medical Service with expanded activity in Kocani to seek medical help.

She had a deteriorating health condition, but according to witnesses, they did not want to admit her to the hospital.

Sitting on the floor in the hallway, the woman is literally begging for help.

Facebook users comment that the doctor mentioned in the post, Sanja Tasova Ancova, is a member of SDSM and also a councilor from the ranks of the ruling party in the Municipality of Cesinovo-Oblesevo.

