A police officer from OVR Radovish, along with another individual, discharged an unauthorized shot from an official pistol in the courtyard of a private property in Radovish. Both individuals are now facing criminal charges, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The Department of Internal Control, Criminal Investigations, and Professional Standards suspects M.K. and A.D., both from Radovish, of committing the crime of “causing public danger.” The officer will also undergo a disciplinary procedure and will be suspended from duty until the investigation is completed.
