Today’s 129th session of the Republic of Macedonia’s Assembly includes the 26th agenda item, a draft amnesty law proposed by the Minister of Justice Krenar Loga. The opposition VMRO-DPMNE plans to block the law by submitting numerous amendments, while SDSM also intends to propose amendments to exclude those convicted in the “Monstrum” case. The law aims to grant amnesty to individuals convicted under certain circumstances. Additionally, the session features a 13th agenda item, an interpellation regarding the conduct of State Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski, brought forward by opposition MPs. The interpellation alleges that the Prosecutor’s Office concealed information and charged third parties rather than the main culprits to protect certain politicians and business elites involved in the construction of modular hospitals during the pandemic.