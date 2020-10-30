Since the reopening of the kindergartens on September 9 until today, a total of 33 children and 109 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Currently, 107 employees and 650 children are in isolation, the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Sahpaska informed on Friday.

She points out that the larger number of children in isolation is due to the fact that one positive caregiver or educator in isolation withdraws a whole group of at least 15 children and one of his colleagues.

Sahpaska assessed that the situation in the kindergartens is under control and that, as she said, it can be seen from the number of positive cases and people in isolation, given that at the moment about 11 thousand children are cared for in these institutions.