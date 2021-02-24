We call on the European Union (EU) and its member states, such as Germany, France and the Netherlands, to urgently bring in a team of judges and prosecutors who will once again open “all politically motivated cases”, as citizens must begin to trust the institutions that serve justice, the leader of the Alliance for Albanians (AA), Zijadin Sela said at Wednesday’s press conference.

To open all politically motivated cases, starting from “Monster”, “Alfa”, up to “April 27”. But, to open all cases from the independence of the Republic of Macedonia for which there is a political amnesty, all corrupt politicians to be held accountable and end up where they should. That’s the only way we can start building a rule of law. We are led and ruled by liars, not responsible politicians. Yesterday’s decision was scandalous and the second episode of the politically motivated “Monster” case, said Sela.

He said that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev claimed that innocent people were in prison in connection with the Monster case and that the truth about the case was very painful.