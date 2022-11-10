The head of Organized Crime will investigate whether his father-in-law has responsibility for the Besa Trans bus accident. The newly elected prosecutor Abazi is the husband of the daughter of the first transport inspector Rufat Hoseini, who had failed checks in the agency’s premises for days after the accident, Alfa has learned.

Now Abazi’s son-in-law will have to prove where the failures of the competent institutions are because “Besa Trans” was trying to do business with permits and why the technical inspection station in Saraj, where the bus received the green light, was not closed with a series of irregularities. Licenses and certificates are issued by the Ministry of Transport, but their control is the responsibility of the State Inspectorate for Transport, whose director at the time of the accident was Rufat Huseini. The inspector in the family after the accident in the rare appearances before the public, instead of explaining, wondered how the bus crossed the borders if it did not have a license.

After Abazi was announced as the first prosecutor of the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption, the information that spread to the public said that his wife, that is, the daughter of Rufat Husseini, is a candidate for the Academy of Judges and Prosecutors. The law does not allow two prosecutors from the same family or married people to work in the same appellate area in this case Gostivar. But now that Abazi will head the Organized Crime Prosecution, his wife will have no problem getting a job after graduating from the Academy.

Apart from the first one, Abazi will have to continue the investigation after the criminal complaint against Arafat Muaremi, because of which Ruskovska collided with the highest echelons of the Prosecutor’s Office and was suspended.