The period of rule from 2017 until today is best characterized in my opinion, with the phrase – humiliated country, said MANU president Ljupco Kocarev on Friday.
According to him, recent policies directly attack the Macedonian national interests and the Macedonian history, which is changing at the request of others. Kocarev says that if we lose the nation, there will not be state entity to integrate into the EU.
Humiliation is caused by both domestic and external needs, and all have a common attribute of ruling. This is a time when the ruling elites went to another extreme, national engineering by erasing all the features of the modern Macedonian nation, with the explanation that it is a condition for EU integration, said Kocarev.
