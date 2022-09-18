Never, not even in the back of my mind, did I think that the time would come for the Macedonians to cut their roots, to give up their past and their history. Quasi-politicians smile and sign agreements that are disastrous for the Macedonian state and the Macedonian people, writes academician Gjorgi Pop-Atanasov in his column in “Nova Makedonija”.

According to him, this negative attitude towards the Macedonian past and history does not end with the so-called “antiquization”. Now it is the turn of medieval Macedonian history, so we will celebrate together with the Bulgarians the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, the holy Clement and Naum, and Tsar Samuil. Have any of the supporters of this campaign against the Macedonian past and history asked themselves why we should celebrate these historical figures only with Bulgarians and not with other Slavic peoples? Because, my dear Macedonians, with that we will officially accept the Bulgarian theses that we are not who we are, that our language is not ours, but theirs, and that the Macedonian past is not Macedonian, but Bulgarian.

By agreeing to honor Saints Cyril and Methodius only with Bulgarians and not with other Slavic peoples (e.g. Czechs and Slovaks), we actually accept these anti-civilizational and anti-historical theses of national-chauvinist Bulgaria and thereby accept gradual assimilation and Bulgarianization, he said.