I am convinced of a new term for prime minister because our policies are focused on the state, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said at the Parliament Q&A session.

The outgoing prime minister recommended the opposition leader to accept the country to be one constituency and then, as he said, agree on the one who loses in the elections to give up politics.

VMRO-DPMNE co-ordinator Nikola Micevski asked Zaev if he would accept to be a “Spitzenkandidat” in the elections.