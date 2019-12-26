I am convinced of a new term for prime minister because our policies are focused on the state, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said at the Parliament Q&A session.
The outgoing prime minister recommended the opposition leader to accept the country to be one constituency and then, as he said, agree on the one who loses in the elections to give up politics.
VMRO-DPMNE co-ordinator Nikola Micevski asked Zaev if he would accept to be a “Spitzenkandidat” in the elections.
Accept one constituency, and then we’ll agree. I’m not running away from anything, not only will I be Spitzenkandidat, but I will also be left and right wing. Change course because you will be in opposition for a long time, said Zaev.
Comments are closed for this post.