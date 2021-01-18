Accident cuts traffic on the main road link between Macedonia and Bulgaria Macedonia 18.01.2021 / 22:43 Traffic on the Kriva Palanka – Deve Bair road, which is the main link between Macedonia and Bulgaria, was cut short this evening after an accident. The narrow, mountainous road has been under heavy construction over the past months. traffic accidentdeve bair Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 14.01.2021 Child killed in a traffic accident in Tetovo Macedonia 14.10.2020 Young Covid ward head dies after traffic accident in Skopje Macedonia 05.09.2020 Public outraged after court gives a suspended sentence to driver who killed a man and badly injured his pregnant wife Macedonia News Oscar star Atidze celebrated her birthday with a snowmobile ride Expres: The vaccine donation from Serbia was secured by the leader of the Serbian party in Macedonia, not Zaev We will not negotiate on matters of national identity and history with Bulgaria, Mickoski tells DW Their majority depleted due to the epidemic, SDSM and DUI are unable to convene the Parliament Mickoski and Orban discussed Macedonia’s blocked EU accession process Macedonia beats Chile and will advance to the next stage of the World Handball Championship Corona report: 13 deaths, number of active cases down to 12,500 Tape reportedly proving the link between Zaev and Mijalkov expected to be published today .
