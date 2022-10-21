The provocations from Bulgaria continue after the ban on the Macedonian club. The Council of the Municipality of Blagoevgrad says that the opening of the Macedonian cultural club “Nikola Vapcarov” in this city is a provocation.

We categorically oppose the anti-Bulgarian provocation for the opening of the so-called Macedonian cultural club “Nikola Vapcarov” on the territory of the Municipality of Blagoevgrad, it is stated in the Declaration, in which it is added that “the Macedonian nation was artificially created by the Comintern”.

It also says that “Nikola Jonkov Vapcarov is a Bulgarian poet”, and that the establishment of a center with his name in their city represents a “gross provocation by illegitimate organizations”.

We believe that all actions to create an organization in which a group of people self-determine as a “minority” within our national state are gross violations of the Constitution and laws in the Republic of Bulgaria. We also believe that with such provocative actions the Good Neighborhood Agreement has been grossly violated and all previous efforts to improve our relations with the Republic of Macedonia have been trampled and its path to European integration and membership in the European Union has been obstructed, the Declaration states.

The founder of the “Nikola Vapcarov” club is the Association for the Protection of Basic Human Rights, which is legally registered in Bulgaria.

Who is Nikola Vapcarov?

Nikola Jonkov Vapcarov is a Macedonian writer born in Bansko. He himself declared in his life and through his poetry that he was Macedonian, despite the fact that he created in the Bulgarian language.