Everyone, both inside and outside the judiciary, feels that things are bad, catastrophically bad,” VMRO-DPMNE MP Dragan Kovacki said during today’s Parliamentary Commission for Political System and Inter-Community Relations meeting.”The results are disastrous due to the zero promptness of the courts,” he pointed out.

He claims that there is no justice in the Republic of Macedonia in general. He quotes the prosecution and the judiciary as saying, “That system is rotten and here we cannot make a step without a general overhaul.” Kovacki stressed that “we need a general overhaul and reelection.”

photo by sloboden pechat