I know that in the face of such crises, people are solidarizing and criticism sometimes feels unjustified. But I absolutely think we have incompetent leadership of a state that does not know how to deal with this crisis. We have in power some total amateurs who do not know how to work, do not want to work, do not know and do not want to learn and are extremely incompetent, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski at Wednesday’s panel discussion organized by VMRO-DPMNE dubbed “Because every life matters”.

Nikoloski pointed out that the measures proposed by VMRO-DPMNE were all aimed at preventing the situation from escalating, noting that the government had begun implementing some of the measures after the number of people infected with the coronavirus increased.

Just see when VMRO-DPMNE started proposing the measures. They are far ahead of the ever increasing number of cases and see when measures are implemented after new cases occur. Skopje Airport closed tonight while it should have closed a month ago. The borders were closed the other day and should have been closed a month ago. This is unacceptable what is happening in Macedonia. We have total amateurs and incompetent people who are currently running the country, Nikoloski said.

As a reason why VMRO-DPMNE’s request for a state of crisis was not accepted, Nikoloski said that only by declaring a state of emergency would the SDSM goverment take over all powers, pointing out that Zaev and SDSM will have complete freedom to bring decrees enforced as laws, that is, as he said, the SDSM government can pass any laws that it failed to pass before the Parliament dissolution.

According to Nikoloski, official data from the United Nations show that Macedonia is a country that handles the coronavirus poorly, ie that Macedonia is one of the countries that does not impose restrictive measures, which means that it does not follow what the EU member states do.

Regarding the migrants, Nikoloski noted that no health check-up are performed on people who transit through Macedonia and come from Afghanistan, adding that they also pass through Iran, which is a third country in the number of people infected with the coronavirus.

