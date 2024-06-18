The Accreditation Board revoked the accreditation of the newly created medical faculty at the International University of Struga.

The approval was given just days after the general elections, and caused outrage in the country. Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko is owner of the university and has been using his position in the DUI party to expand his business with unqualified personnel and lax educational standards for years. A large number of DUI officials boast easily gotten diplomas from IUST, and the awarding of a prestigious medical accreditation, at this time, seemed like a last minute attempt by DUI to reward one of their top henchmen.

Merko was recently placed on a US black list, because of his corruption and attempts to prevent investigations into his businesses. He refused to resign as Mayor and the party formally distanced itself from him.