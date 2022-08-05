Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski says accusations between the Head of the Public Prosecution for Organized Crime and Corruption, Vilma Ruskovska, and the Financial Police Director, Arafat Muaremi, have a detrimental effect on trust in institutions.

This has a detrimental effect, because faith in institutions is lost. Everyone who holds an office must bear responsibility. Institutions cannot be allowed to be dismantled by anyone. If faith in the institutions is lost, then it is the biggest problem, he said.



He points out that the government is here for the interest of the citizens.