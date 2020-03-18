The Education Ministry failed to prepare an online course and as a result the school year is lost, said sociology professor Ilija Acevski in an interview with Sloboden Pecat. While some schools are self-organizing, online instruction still hasn’t started for students across Macedonia who are a week into an unplanned school break.

The Ministry was supposed to mobilize immediately, not wait for days and allow the students to feel like they are on a vacation. Now it’s too late, the universities already lost this session, Acevski said.