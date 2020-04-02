COVID – 19 IgG / IgM Rapid Test used at Acibadem Sistina hospital for the detection of the coronavirus (Covid-19) is manufactured in the Netherlands and is a rapid test used as a chromatographic test to detect IgG-IgM antibodies. The combined use of the IgG and IgM test can effectively detect previous contact with the virus infection through the body’s immune status, the hospital said.

Acibadem Sistina is reacting to the Health Ministry’s statement last night saying tests used at the Sistina private clinic are a different type of test from all other institutions. Namely, these tests detect the presence of antibodies of the Covid-19 virus, while other tests detect the direct presence of the virus itself.

Earlier Sistina published that 327 people were tested Wednesday at the hospital with the new rapid coronavirus test developed in the Netherlands, out of which 54 confirmed positive.

The interpretation of the results, also available in the test instructions https://bit.ly/2R2fPaH, is simply presented in the table below, explained Sistina.

The Hospital will also inform the Dutch Embassy in our country about the misinformation that is being spread related to these tests manufactured in the Netherlands and used by Acibadem Sistina. In an extremely serious situation when we are fighting a life-threatening virus, with the sole purpose of preventing its spread and preserving people’s health, the public should not be manipulated on this matter, reads Acibadem Sistina reaction.

The hospital adds that as recommended by the World Health Organization for mass screening, these tests are actively used for this purpose in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, Canada, Spain, New Zealand, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Brazil and Romania.