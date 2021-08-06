There are various active fires with high intensity in many regions of the country. In the Stip region, the fire affected three houses, and the Delcevo – Pehcevo road was closed for traffic. In Delcevo, due to the serious situation, there is an appeal for rational use of water. Firefighters, members of the Army intervened, and a special team from Slovenia arrived with 17 vehicles and 45 people.

According to the situation with the fires until 8 am, the fire in the Stip region is still active in the area of the village Nov Istevnik. About 800 hectares of vegetation has burnt so far.

Firefighters, members of the police and the Army, locals, volunteers are on the ground since the early morning hours.

Four helicopters were also engaged in extinguishing the fire. The fire is still active and is spreading quickly in the direction of the Pasjak settlement and the village of Traboviste and has been transferred to the territory of the municipality of Pehcevo.

The fire in the Strumica region has been contained. It is still active but under control. It has affected about 1300 hectares of vegetation.

In the Skopje region, the most critical is the fire that broke out the area of the villages Raovic and Bukovic.

In the Bitola region, in the municipality of Prilep, the fire in the area of the villages Rakle – Nikodin – Toplica is active with high intensity.

Two disabled elderly people were evacuated from the village of Rakle and transferred to their home in Prilep.

Lat night fire broke out in the Ohrid region on inaccessible terrain between the villages of Kosel and Rasino. Dry grass and mixed forest are burning.

In the Tetovo region, there was intervention to extinguish forest fires in the villages of Peckovo, Pozarane and Kunovo – Mavrovo.

In the Kumanovo region, a request was submitted for the use of a helicopter and army members to contain the fire on the territory near the village of Gulinci, which was cut off from the road.