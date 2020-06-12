Almost a year after a submarine loaded with nearly 700 tons of cocaine was seized off the coast of Spain, Macedonian state prosecutors announced they have finalized charges against actress Silvija Stojanovska and her partner Vojislav Budisavljevic.

Budisavljevic is believed to be one of the main organizers of the transport of Colombian cocaine that was meant for the British market, but was intercepted in a major operation led by the US DEA agency.

The accused prepared and organized the illicit purchase and transport of cocaine and were looking for buyers, the OJO office of state prosecutors said.

Budisavljevic and his brother who resides in Spain are believed to be the main organizers while Stojanovska did logistics for them. Several other Spanish residents are suspected in the case. The group used encrypted devices to communicate, hoping it will avoid detection.

Silvija Stojanovska is the daughter of legendary actor Aco Stojanovski and widow of also famous actor Nenad Stojanovski. She has acted in a number of domestic movies such as “Leaving Paskvelija”, “Sin or spritzer”, “Before the rain”. More recently, she was politically active in the SDSM led Colored Revolution and landed a major role in the “Markovski Family”, a USAID funded program that was meant to propagate SDSM positions and was a thinly veiled indictment of the VMRO-DPMNE party for its conservatism and alleged corruption.