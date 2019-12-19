Popular Macedonian actress Silvija Stojanovska was taken to the Criminal Court Thursday afternoon where she will be brought before a pre-trial judge, Fokus reported.

The “Janakiznae” news portal reported this afternoon that Stojanovska had been arrested in connection with the seizure of a large amount of cocaine in Spain.

Prosecutors have requested detention for the actress, but there is no official information yet.

Stojanovska has been popular in recent years with her role in the Macedonian series “The Markovski Family”.