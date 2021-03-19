Health Minister Venko Filipce said Friday that extending the curfew hours and reducing the working hours of restaurants and cafes is the next possible scenario if the covid situation in the country worsens.

New assessment will be made next week. Today, the number of Covid-19 infections is below 1,000 and we believe that this is due to the current restrictions, he said.

Asked by a reporter how he would force the population to get vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, after the latest Brima poll, according to which as many as 36% of Macedonian citizens do not want to get vaccinated with it, showing mostly interest in the Pfizer vaccine, the Health Minister said that all vaccines arriving in Macedonia were safe and there was no cause for concern.