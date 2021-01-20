If the census shows that Albanians make less than 20 percent, then I will not recognize the results, said DUI MP Arbr Ademi, said Tuesday on the “Click Plus” show on TV21.
Ademi, as a former Minister of Education and Science, also presented data on the number of enrolled students in the 2017/18 academic year.
Let me share some data with you – the number of students in the 2017/18 school year is 121,272 Macedonians, or 64.22 percent, and 60,709 Albanians, or 32.15 percent, said Ademi.
