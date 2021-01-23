Instead of the adjective “Macedonian”, the constitutional name “Republic of North Macedonia”, will be used in the minutes of the Joint Macedonian-Bulgarian Commission.

This is the compromise that, according to Sitel TV, was reached regarding the use of the adjective “Macedonian” in the minutes of the Joint Commission.

Sources from the Macedonian team of the commission told Sitel that the agreement is that the adjective Macedonian will be used only in the quotations from the minutes, while in the official conclusions of the meetings the constitutional name of the country will be used, ie the names deriving from it.

Thus, instead Macedonian, “of the Republic of North Macedonia” will be used.

There was allegedly an agreement on the name of the commission itself, ie the minutes will no longer have a Macedonian side and a Bulgarian side, but the minutes will state the Commission of the Republic of North Macedonia or the Commission of the Republic of Bulgaria, depending on what it refers to.

The Macedonian side was satisfied that the adjective Macedonian still remains in use.