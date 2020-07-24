The Administrative Court rejected the final four charges on the conduct of the July 15 elections, including two from VMRO-DPMNE.

The conservative party called for a full manual recount of all ballots, given the chaotic vote counting process and the strange hacking attack on the State Electoral Commission (SEC) on the eve of the election. Previously, both the SEC and the Administrative Court rejected all appeals and charges from the parties, including a large number of allegations of ballot stuffing on the part of the DUI party, submitted by its rival the Alliance of Albanians.

With this, the inconclusive elections, in which VMRO and SDSM are virtually tied, will remain under a cloud of doubt in the eyes of much of the public. The SEC insisted that the hacking attack did not affect the final counting of the votes, but it greatly undermined the trust in the outcome.