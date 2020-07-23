The Administrative Court rejected appeals and charges from all parties, save the one from VMRO-DPMNE, which demands a manual recount after the chaotic July 15 elections.

Some of the other parties filed charges of ballot stuffing and other violations committed on election day, but all were rejected, first by the State Electoral Commission, and now by the Administrative Court, which is the court of appeal in election issues. Parties like Levica,the Alliance of Albanians, MORO, SDU and Demokrati were all turned down by the court.

VMRO and United Macedonia are the only two parties whose charges will be examined tomorrow.