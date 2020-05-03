Several news portals synchronously publish fake news and propaganda, always in favor of the government and the ruling SDSM. It seems that new sites have sprouted like mushrooms this time around, and it is evident on social media that they have a huge marketing budget, writes Ekonomski Lider.

Ekonomski Lider is launching research in four installments about who is behind these news portals and how are they funded? Finally, let’s put together a complete picture of the government’s media propaganda.

It is widely rumored among media outlets that the head of the government’s press service, together with the head of a non-governmental organization and a former head of public relations at the Ministry of Culture, have set up a hotbed for propaganda and fake news near the SDSM headquarters.

In an apartment, they gathered and prepared government propaganda on a daily basis, and a plethora of bots shared the same material on their news sites and social networks.

Their news sites are divided into several “wings”, in several companies, and there are those behind which are individuals.

Economski Lider begins its research by mapping two websites that are registered in Kriva Palanka and are linked to the name of the secretary general of the ruling SDSM, Ljupco Nikolovski and his family. These are the news portals gragjanskizbor.mk and iportal.mk.

These two portals are registered under the Kriva Palanka-based Ultimate Innovation company, where the owner and manager is a certain Jordanco Minevski. The same person is listed as the editor-in-chief of both news portals, and at the same time the editorial teams consists of certain Hristina Stojanovska and Stefan Dimitrovski.

The name Jordanco Minevski is not known to the Macedonian media public at all, but if you open his Facebook account, you will see that he does not hide that he is part of SDSM and that he calls for voting for this party.