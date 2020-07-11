After 20 years of work and running for the party, Spiro Spiroski from Gostivar says that he is extremely disappointed and offended by the constant false promises, but also wrong policies of SDSM. All previous efforts for the party, he says, were in vain. Dissatisfaction among the membership, meanwhile, is growing, Alfa reported.

Spirovski says that he was not only let down as a member and a loyal supporter of SDSM, but also as a coordinator of the workers in companies that went into bankruptcy in Gostivar.

The revolt and dissatisfaction among part of the SDSM membership is not only witnessed by the case of Spirovski. These days on social networks, other loyal supporters of the party have publicly given up on it, burning their membership cards.